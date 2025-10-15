2 Yankees players among finalists for Gold Glove Awards

The New York Yankees made a couple of additions this year with defense in mind: Max Fried before the season, and Ryan McMahon at the trade deadline.

Both were named finalists for the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, a fitting recognition for the defensive backbone of a team built to prevent runs, even if that area faltered in the Division Series that sealed their fate.

Congratulations to our @RawlingsSports Gold Glove finalists: Ryan McMahon & Max Fried ? pic.twitter.com/7HgmTKYsDj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 15, 2025

McMahon’s Steady Brilliance at the Hot Corner

When the Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon in late July, the move raised eyebrows. Many wondered if his bat would translate from Coors Field to Yankee Stadium. Few questioned his glove—but even fewer expected this level of consistency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McMahon has been a vacuum at third base, turning screaming line drives and awkward hops into effortless outs. His fielding percentage and defensive runs saved rank near the top among American League third basemen, but the numbers only tell half the story. The plays he doesn’t let through—those reaction saves on 108 mph grounders that save a pitcher’s ERA—are what separate him from the pack.

Watching McMahon man third base is like watching a shortstop play out of position. His footwork is fluid, his throws crisp, and his awareness elite. On a team full of stars, he became the steadying presence on the infield, the guy who could stop a rally before it ever started.

If McMahon takes home his first Gold Glove, it would be more than a personal milestone—it would validate the Yankees’ decision to prioritize defense in their midseason retool. In an era where launch angles and exit velocities dominate headlines, McMahon’s glove has reminded fans that defense still wins games.

Fried’s Command Extends Beyond the Mound

Max Fried’s inclusion among the Gold Glove finalists shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s followed his career. Long before he signed his $218 million contract with New York, Fried built his reputation as one of the best fielding pitchers in baseball. He moves off the mound like a shortstop, pouncing on bunts and covering first base with the urgency of a man who refuses to give away a single out.

In 2025, his defensive excellence was on full display. Fried routinely shut down small-ball strategies, darting off the rubber to snare dribblers and turn double plays that most pitchers wouldn’t even attempt. He’s not just pitching—he’s defending his craft, protecting every square inch of the diamond.

There’s a rhythm to watching Fried field his position, like a dancer who never misses a step. It’s that combination of athleticism and awareness that has made him a finalist yet again. Should he win, it would mark another chapter in a career defined as much by precision and preparation as by raw talent.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A Reflection of the Yankees’ New Identity

For all the talk about the Yankees’ offense—the star power, the home runs—the defense more than held its own. McMahon and Fried symbolize a cultural shift in the Bronx. This isn’t the all-or-nothing lineup of old; it’s a team that values clean execution and relentless fundamentals.

Defense may not always make highlight reels, but it wins October games. And for a Yankees club chasing championship No. 28, players like McMahon and Fried are the quiet engine behind the flashier storylines, and they will return to try again in 2026.

When the Gold Glove winners are announced on Nov. 2 on ESPN, both will have a chance to add their names to Yankees defensive lore. Whether they win or not, one thing is clear: New York’s commitment to defense is no longer an afterthought—it’s their foundation.

Like a team built on stone rather than sand, the 2025 Yankees stand strong because of players who make the hardest plays look routine. McMahon and Fried have turned defense into an art form, and the league has taken notice.