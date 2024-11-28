Why the Rangers shouldn’t trade their star winger despite recent reports

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers may be looking to shake up their roster after early struggles this season. It was recently reported that the Blueshirts could be looking to move on from some key players, including the legendary Chris Kreider.

There’s no doubt that something needs to change in New York. But trading Kreider, a player whose number will likely be hanging in the rafters when he retires, is not the solution to the Blueshirts’ problems.

Kreider isn’t the Rangers’ problem right now

Kreider has continued to do what he does best this season- score goals. In 19 games played, he’s already put the puck in the back of the net nine times. He’s come close to being a 40-goal scorer in the past two seasons, and is on pace to come close yet again.

Despite maintaining his goal-scoring abilities, Kreider has yet to record a single assist this year. He’s not doing well defensively either, with a -1 rating as of Wednesday afternoon. These struggles are why many are calling for Kreider to be traded away from the Rangers.

True, Kreider hasn’t been as elite to start of this season. But the truth is, none of these struggles are his fault. He’s been placed on a line with Mika Zibanejad, who is the source of practically every issue in New York right now.

Anyone who has played with Zibanejad has been brought down with him, proven during his time with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere as well. And although it was a good effort by Chris Drury, adding Reilly Smith to the mix has not helped either. Don’t put the blame on Kreider, put it on his linemates who give him zero help.

Are there any justifications to a Kreider trade?

Kreider is a veteran player who’s elite at scoring, has arguably the best hand-eye coordination in the NHL, and is a proven playoff performer. Many teams should be interested in acquiring him and would be willing to give up a lot for him. The return that Kreider would garner is the only positive aspect of a potential trade.

There truly is not a need to trade Kreider. Sure, the return would be massive, but Kreider should remain on the Rangers. He’s been with the team for over a decade and should stay in New York until he retires.