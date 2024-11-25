Rangers reportedly shopping two veteran stars on trade block

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers seem to be heading for a retooling of their organization as things have gotten shaky during the 2024-25 season. Change could be on the horizon for the Blueshirts with several key members of the organization at risk of being traded. Two veteran players and key locker room leaders have been placed on the trade block.

Rangers reportedly shopping Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba

Chris Kreider is an all-time franchise legend. Jacob Trouba is the team captain. Nonetheless, both players are on the trade block. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers “made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster. Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered.”

Trouba has been on the trade block for a while

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is not the first time Trouba’s name has been brought up in trade discussions. The Rangers tried to move on from the team captain in the summer, shopping him in the trade market. Ultimately, Trouba refused a move, and New York decided to hold onto him for one more season. A departure feels inevitable, however.

Saying goodbye to Kreider would be difficult for Rangers fans

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kreider has been with the Rangers through thick and thin since 2012. He is one of the franchise’s all-time great players with 561 points across 834 games played in the blue sweater. However, at 33 years old, Kreider’s best days seem to be behind him. This could spark interest from Rangers general manager Chris Drury in moving on from the legendary veteran while he still holds some value.

Major changes seem to be on the horizon. The Blueshirts entered the season as potential Stanley Cup contenders. Right now, their odds of contending seem slim. A shakeup might be necessary.