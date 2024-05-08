Rangers: Vincent Trocheck’s powerplay dominance the catalyst to postseason success

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers lead the Carolina Panthers 2–0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals following a thrilling double-overtime victory in Game 2 on Tuesday night. Vincent Trocheck netted the game-winning goal in the second overtime period, continuing his dominant stretch on the powerplay in the postseason.

Vincent Trocheck has dominated on the powerplay in the postseason

May 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) chases the puck in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game one of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Trocheck is playing above a point-per-game level in the postseason. He’s tallied 10 points through the Rangers’ first six playoff games. Most of Trocheck’s point production has come on the powerplay. He’s scored a powerplay goal in four straight games and has also added three powerplay assists in the last six games. Seven of Trocheck’s 10 points this postseason have come on the powerplay.

Trocheck is making Rangers postseason history

May 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates his game winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with defenseman Adam Fox (23) and left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the second overtime of game two of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Trocheck has now scored a goal in five straight games, tying the longest streak in Rangers postseason history. He and the Blueshirts are off to a hot start in the tournament. They swept the Washington Capitals in the first round and now own a two-game lead in the series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The last time the Rangers started the postseason 6-0 was in 1994, which is also the last time the franchise won the Stanley Cup.

The Rangers’ special teams will be the key to winning the ECSF

May 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and left wing Chris Kreider (20) fight for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first overtime of game two of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams has been the Rangers’ catalyst to success in the playoffs. The Rangers have converted 40.0% of their powerplay chances this postseason, the third-best rate in the NHL. Their penalty kill is also third-best in the playoffs at an astonishing 92.6%.

In this series against Carolina, the Rangers have converted four of their nine (44%) powerplay opportunities. They have also killed all 10 of the Hurricanes’ powerplay opportunities.

New York’s special teams success against the Hurricanes is especially impressive when considering how good Carolina’s special teams were during the regular season. They converted 26.9% of their powerplay opportunities in the regular season, which ranked second in the NHL. Their penalty kill was at 86.4% in the regular season, the best in the NHL.

What the Blueshirts have done against the Hurricanes through the first two games of the series is nothing short of remarkable. The Rangers will travel to Carolina for Game 3 of the series to be played on Thursday night, looking to improve their series lead to three games.