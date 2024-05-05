Rangers focused on writing their ‘own story’ with President’s Trophy curse hanging over their heads

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are no stranger to the fact that their NHL-best 55-23-4 record as reigning President’s Trophy winners can be as much of a curse as it is a blessing, as they gear up for the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Rangers are aware of the “President’s Trophy Curse”

President’s Trophy winners don’t tend to fare well in the postseason. In the 39 years that the award’s been given out by the league, only eight teams have gone on to win the Stanley Cup. Per Stephen Whyno and Aaron Beard of the Associated Press, Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was one of several Rangers who acknowledged the curse while asserting that the team has a different focus:

“We don’t live under a rock,” New York forward Mika Zibanejad said. “We know what has been happening to previous Presidents’ winners, but at the same time I don’t know if that’s the main thing that drives us.”

Rangers don’t look like a team that’ll succumb to the President’s Trophy curse following Capitals sweep

The Rangers look poised to become the first President’s Trophy winners to capture the championship since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013, despite what history says.

New York is hounding opposing teams on defense and protecting their goal. Through four playoff games, they’ve conceded 1.75 goals per game, which is second-fewest among all playoff teams. Defense wins championships and their blueliners have proven themselves to be a force thus far.

Also, the Rangers are the only team that swept their opponent in the first round. Offensively, they have the second-most power-play goals with six and are fifth overall averaging 3.75 goals per game.

Do the Hurricanes have a legitimate chance to upset the Rangers and continue the curse?

New York will be facing a Carolina team that is nearly on par with them in the goals department (3.80 GF/G) and owns the third-highest save percentage (91.2 percent) among the seven teams that have advanced to the semifinals so far.

The Rangers also won their season series against the Hurricanes 2-1 and allowed a total of one goal in their two wins, though they got blown off the ice in their 6-1 loss on Jan. 2.

All things considered, the President’s Trophy curse has its record to show for it, but the Rangers have their body of work to put up against it. They are resolute in focusing on the matchup and not letting the failures of previous top seeds get to their head or obscure their sights which are set on the Stanley Cup.