Rangers: 3 keys to beating the Hurricanes in Round 2

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are back in action after a week of rest, looking to advance further in the 2024 NHL Playoffs by beating the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. The first round was a breeze for the Blueshirts as they swept the Washington Capitals, but this new opponent will be a much tougher task to overcome. It will surely be a long, hard-fought series, but the Rangers should have what it takes to beat their divisional rivals in this matchup.

1. Special teams need to lock in while players become much more disciplined

Apr 30, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jake Guentzel (59) and center Sebastian Aho (20) skate up the ice with the puck against the New York Islanders during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t much to complain about New York’s first-round series against the Capitals, but the number of penalties they took was one massive stand out. Players were incredibly undisciplined, giving Washington numerous power plays in crucial moments throughout the series.

The Rangers’ defense was ultimately able to come in clutch, including one game where the penalty kill went 6/6, but that will not be the same against a dangerous Hurricanes team. The Blueshirts need to become more disciplined in the second round, staying out of the penalty box as often as possible.

Even when the Rangers do end up committing a penalty, it’s imperative that their special teams are on point. The Blueshirts may have finished 3rd overall in PK% in the regular season, but Carolina slightly edged them with the second-best power play.

The same could be said about the opposite end of the special teams spectrum, as the Rangers’ third-best power play was beaten by the Hurricanes’ league-leading penalty kill. Whether the Rangers have a man advantage or are down a man, the special teams need to be nothing short of perfect.

2. Top players need to continue producing at even strength

Mar 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) follows through on a shot against New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With goals on the power play surely going to be limited in this series, the Blueshirts must find a way to break through Carolina’s defense at even strength. It’s a task the Rangers struggled with during the regular season, but some of New York’s top players finally pulled through in the first round. Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad are the top two players to look out for, as their roles on the first line are the key to producing 5v5 offense.

Zibanejad currently leads the Blueshirts in points through the first four games of the postseason, finally returning to form after a rocky regular season. He and Kreider are best known for their abilities on the power play, but the Rangers will need them to step up to even strength in order to move past the Hurricanes.

3. The Rangers need to make the most of their goaltending advantage

Feb 22, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Igor Shesterkin is arguably the best player in all of New York sports right now, and it’s key that the Blueshirts make the most of their world-class goaltender in this matchup. The Hurricanes are one of the most depth-filled teams in the entire NHL, making Shesterkin’s performance the most important on the entire roster. He had an incredible first round against the Capitals, leaving no room to worry about how he will fare moving forward.

In favor of the Rangers, Carolina doesn’t have the best goaltending. Frederick Andersen is a solid goalie overall, but the Blueshirts undoubtedly have the Hurricanes outmatched between the pipes. The Rangers will need to make the most of every scoring opportunity they have against Andersen, as Carolina’s elite defense will not give those chances up often.