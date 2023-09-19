Rangers Training Camp begins Wednesday with off-ice testing

Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Rangers Training Camp will begin on Wednesday where 58 invited players will partake in off-ice-testing in Tarrytown, NY.

The New York Rangers have invited 58 players to this year’s training camp with the first on-ice session beginning on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at their training center in Tarrytown.

Training camp ends on October 8th and includes six preseason games – September 24 at BOS (5:00 PM ET), September 26 vs. NYI (7:00 PM ET), September 28 vs. NJD (7:00 PM ET), September 29 at NYI (7:00 PM ET), October 4 at NJD (7:00 PM ET), and October 5 vs. BOS (7:30 PM ET).

The Rangers’ 58-man training camp roster is divided into 32 forwards, 20 defensemen, and six goaltenders:

Training Camp Schedule

The Rangers will have three days of camp prior to their first preseason game.

Thursday, September 21

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Groups 1 & 2 Practice

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM – Groups 3 & 4 Practice

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Groups 5 & 6 Practice

Friday, September 22

8:30 AM – 10:45 AM – Group A Practice

12:00 PM – 2:20 PM – Group B Practice

1:00 PM – 3:10 PM – Group C Practice

Saturday, September 23

8:30 AM – 10:45 AM – Group A Practice

12:00 PM – 2:20 PM – Group C Practice

1:00 PM – 3:10 PM – Group B Practice

Peter Laviolette’s first camp behind the Blueshirts’ bench

Peter Laviolette was hired as the 37th head coach in franchise history on June 13th. Laviolette has recorded a 752-503-25-150 (W-L-T-OTL) record in 1,430 games as head coach between the New York Islanders (2001-02 – 2002-03), Carolina Hurricanes (2003-04 – 2008-09), Philadelphia Flyers (2009-10, 2013-14), Nashville Predators (2014-15 – 2019-20) and Washington Capitals (2020-21 – 2022-23). He ranks eighth all-time in NHL history in wins, first among US-born head coaches, and 11th all-time in games coached.

Could Brennan Othmann push for an opening night roster spot?

Laviolette is not expected to have any surprises on opening night with his forwards unless Brenna Othmann decides to make roster decisions hard for the newly hired head coach.

Othmann was part of the OHL-winning Peterborough Petes in 2022-23, tallying 25 points (8G-17A) in 23 playoff games with the team. In his young career, Othmann has played three seasons at the OHL level, split between Flint and Peterborough, and has posted 96 goals and 101 assists for 197 points in 177 games. He has also won two gold medals at the U-20s with Team Canada.

Defensive opportunities at training camp

Unlike the forwards, the defense has the potential for some competition when camp begins. The Rangers have their top five blueliners in Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller, and Braden Scheinder.

The sixth and seventh defenseman could be between Zac Jones, Erik Gustafsson, and Mathew Roberston. Gustafsson signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023. He has scored 39 goals with 152 assists for 191 points in 379 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames.