Rangers: Bobby Trivigno dazzles in rookie camp games to sweep Flyers

The New York Rangers are coming off back-to-back wins against the Philadelphia Flyers’ prospect pool in the 2023 rookie camp. Game one saw a 4–2 victory with four different goal scorers, but the second match showcased an elite individual performance from one of the Rangers’ older prospects.

Bobby Trivigno hopped on the scoresheet in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory, carrying the team to a sweep versus the Flyers. Although he isn’t the Rangers’ top prospect, Trivigno showed plenty of positive signs to the organization.

Trivigno scores twice for the Rangers in a nail-biter game

Trivigno tallied the second and third goal for the Rangers in the latter half of the matchup set, elevating the Blueshirts to a sweep of the Flyers. Having lost both games last year at the 2022 rookie camp, it was nice to see the Rangers enter 2023 with much more skill and dedication to the camp.

Trivigno’s first goal came as an accurate wrist shot assisted by defenseman Ty Emberson, and his second managed to break a tied game in the final minute of the contest.

Beginning to produce points is essential for Trivigno’s development. He’s been solid throughout his time with the Hartford Wolfpack, scoring 29 points in 68 games across two seasons, but he’s mainly been filling the role of a gritty fourth-liner. In order to prove to the Rangers that he can elevate his game to a higher level, this point production must continue as we inch closer to pre-season and opening night.

Trivigno is one of the Rangers’ oldest prospects

Having played four seasons in the NCAA with UMass, Trivigno only made it to Hartford in the 2021-22 season. This now puts him at 24 years old, one of the oldest players in the Rangers’ system. The fact that he is this old and has not broken out into an elite player just yet may concern some, but it’s also important to remember that some stars, such as Artemi Panarin, did not even come over to North America until that age. Trivigno’s age also comes in the form of experience, as he has been a very influential member of the 2023 rookie camp.

“It’s important for us to be vocal and to be talking to these guys who might be a little more nervous than some of the older guys are,” Trivigno said. “Whether that’s in practice or going into games, it’s important for us to create that bond and talk to them and just be a friendly face for them to see around the rink and obviously see us competing out there, too. And also, for us to encourage them to work hard. via the National Hockey League

Having Trivigno not only score twice but also act as a mentor to the younger Rangers’ prospects is a great sign for the older player. Bringing leadership to the organization is always a plus, and the Blueshirts undoubtedly made note of his efforts.