Rangers still waiting on Igor Shesterkin to get healthy

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have dealt with injuries to their goaltending rotation, but backup Jonathan Quick is slated to return and man the starting position with Igor Shesterkin’s status remaining uncertain.

Rangers starting Jonathan Quick vs Blue Jackets

New York Post reporter Caroline McCarthy revealed Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette’s comments regarding Quick and Shesterkin in practice and how they are progressing, saying this about the former:

“He’s out there, and he looks good to me. I think we’ll make a decision as we move forward here, just with everybody’s best interests in mind,” Laviolette said.

Quick last played in the Rangers’ Nov. 7 win over the Detroit Red Wings before suffering an upper-body injury that has kept him out since. He’s started in four of his five games played and owns 116 saves behind a 93.5 save percentage, including one shutout.

While early, Quick is having his best season in years and the Rangers will be glad to have him back after giving up nine goals in their last three outings.

Igor Shesterkin still not ready to return

Meanwhile, Shesterkin has been sidelined since the Rangers’ Nov. 2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and will remain out with a lower-body ailment. Shesterkin has been instrumental in the Rangers’ hot start, conceding 18 goals in the young season.

The elite netminder has begun practicing again, but “doesn’t quite appear ready to return for the Rangers,” according to The Post. In the meantime, Quick will remain in net while Shesterkin recovers in hopes of returning to the lineup at full strength.