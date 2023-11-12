New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets Preview 11/12/23

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Rangers are on a two game winning streak as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 and the Rangers recently beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. In the case of the Columbus Blue Jackets they have lost there last 4 games of the season and are looking for a win tonight.

Records

New York Rangers 10-2-1

Columbus Blue Jackets 4-7-3

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this game, which means it will take place at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

While Domingue had a strong performance against the Wild, it looks like Quick will be back in net for the Blueshirts. Besides in the net, there are no expected changes in the lineup.

Injuries

New York Rangers

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Adam Fox was placed on long-term injury reserved due to the injury that he suffered against the Carolina Hurricanes. With him being on LTIR, he will not play tonight’s game

Filip Chytil – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Filip Chytil also suffered an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes. Chytil is going to be out for a bit of time after being placed on injured reserve.

Jonathan Quick – Upper Body – Game Time Decision (Will likely start tonight)

Quick suffered an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. Quick will likely be ready to go tonight as it is a good sign that Quick is skating in morning practice and since he is the first goalie off the ice in practice that usually means he will start the game tonight.

Igor Shesterkin – Upper Body – Game Time Decision (More likely to be OUT)

The Rangers have been very cautious with how Igor has been recovering from his injury. While his status for tonight is more unknown, it looks like he will be back soon as Shesterkin was skating at practice this morning. It is more likely that Domingue will be the backup to ensure Shesterkin will be ready to go against the New Jersey Devils for next Saturday’s Game.

Columbus Blue Jackets

NONE!!

Well, the Columbus Blue Jackets have no players listed on their injury report. Good for them being one of the most healthiest teams in the league.

Prediction: New York Rangers 4 – Columbus Blue Jackets 1

The Rangers have been on fire this season, while the Columbus Blue Jackets have not. They have really struggled this season and have been one of the worst teams in the league. Not that the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers are bad, but the Blue Jackets are getting there. While the Blue Jackets are healthier, the Rangers are more talented. The Rangers should take care of business tonight at MSG and win this game against the Blue Jackets.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1.Erik Gustafsson

2. Artemi Panarin

3. Vincent Trocheck

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.