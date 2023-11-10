Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4-1 Win to the Minnesota Wild

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4–1. Winning this game gets the team on a two-game winning streak. Many players impressed, but three players truly stood out from the bunch.

Blake Wheeler finally gets a point

For the beginning of the season, many analysts and fans have been disappointed with how Blake Wheeler has performed. While he has regressed and shown signs that he is past his prime in previous games, tonight he showed that he has plenty left in the tank. He scored a goal in the third period, putting the Blueshirts up 3-1 in the third period. Hopefully, Wheeler plays like this for the rest of the season

Louis Domingue comes up big for the Rangers

Going into this game, the Blueshirts were in a tough spot with both Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin injured. As a result, the Blueshirts had to start Louis Domingue in the net.

Domingue did a solid job tonight considering the circumstances. While he did allow one goal in this game, he did a great job for most of the game, making tough saves against the underrated Minnesota Wild. Domingue has earned the confidence and trust not only from the fans but also from the coaches.

Artemi Panarin continues his streak

The Streak Continues!!! Artemi Panarin‘s point streak is now at 13 straight games with a point.

Artemi Panarin finds Alexis Lafrenière to extend his season-opening point streak to 13 games! ? pic.twitter.com/gWMuToR0AU — NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2023

Panarin got two points with an impressive assist during the Lafrenière goal and even got an empty net goal at the end of the game.

In the words of the late, great Bray Wyatt, Yowie Wowie!! How can Rangers fans not be excited with how this season has gone? The Blueshirts are clearly cup contenders. With their defense being strong and more consistent on offense, the Blueshirts are in a great spot. Peter Laviolette has done a phenomenal job coaching this team and has already made a big impact. Hopefully, the Rangers continue to play at this high level for the rest of the season