Rangers: Ranking the 3 best contracts on the team’s payroll

The New York Rangers’ 2023/24 NHL roster has been officially set. According to Cap Friendly, the Rangers have a projected cap hit of $82.8 million, and their current cap space is $675 thousand.

While the cap space may be limited, there are some solid deals on the team’s payroll. Among them, three contracts truly stand out.

Honorable Mention: Will Cuylle ($828K Cap Hit, Contract Expires in 2025/2026)

Will Cuylle is on his rookie contract, but considering the promise he has shown, paying him $828K for the next two years, appears to be a very promising contract for the Rangers.

This is especially true if he continues to perform the way he did in training camp and the preseason. Hopefully, he develops well while on the NHL roster and becomes a key part of this team’s present and future.

3. Jimmy Vesey ($80K Cap Hit, Contract Expires in 2025/2026)

The Rangers have plenty of solid contracts on the team, but one of the most underrated is Jimmy Vesey. Yes, Vesey is 30 years old and has played for five teams in the past six years as a bottom-six forward. However, he has demonstrated his importance to this team, particularly on the penalty kill, and has made some crucial plays.

Jimmy Vesey, signed to a 2x$0.8M extension by NYR, is a defensive fourth-liner and penalty killing winger. #NYR pic.twitter.com/q0RVSPKLPA — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 4, 2023

His $800K per year contract is well worth it, and a case can be made that he is severely underpaid. The Rangers got a bargain when they brought Vesey back for his second stint with the team.

2. K’Andre Miller ($3.87M Cap Hit, Contract Expires in 2025/2026)

K’Andre Miller is one of the best young stars on the New York Rangers. At the age of 23, given the way he has performed over the past few seasons, he represents the future of this team on defense.

Last season, he had a career year, tallying 47 points with 9 goals and 34 assists. Standing at 6’5”, he is extremely fast and makes a significant contribution to creating offensive opportunities. For a top-four defenseman earning $3.87 million per year, it’s truly a great contract for the team.

1. Igor Shesterkin ($5.66M Cap Hit, Contract Expires in 2025/2026)

No question as to which player on the New York Rangers has the best contract. That honor goes to Igor Shesterkin. He was statistically one of the best goaltenders in the NHL last season, with a GAA of 2.48, a save percentage of .918, and a record of 37-13-8.

The Blueshirts should appreciate his cap hit of $5.66 million for the next two years because when it expires, he will likely receive a substantial pay increase. Shesterkin has arguably been the best goaltender in the league and is in the same tier as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. This means his next contract could become one of the most expensive in NHL goaltending history if he continues to play at this level.

The Rangers must secure him with a new contract, as losing Shesterkin would leave them in deep trouble, lacking a suitable replacement at the moment. For now, though, his contract is absolutely perfect for the team.