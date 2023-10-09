Rangers’ Will Cuylle wins Lars-Erik Sjoberg award as top rookie from training camp

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NHL preseason has concluded and the New York Rangers have an exciting rookie rising through their ranks. Will Cuylle had plenty of positive moments both in the preseason and in training camp, leading him to be awarded the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award.

Will Cuylle wins Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award

The Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award is an annual award given to the top rookie during training camp/preseason for the New York Rangers. The award is named for Lars-Erik Sjoberg, who was a well-respected member of the Rangers’ organization as their chief European scout for eight years before his untimely passing at the age of 43 due to cancer in October 1987.

This is a very prestigious award for a player to win and it is absolutely well-deserved as Cuylle was a standout player this preseason. The organization and the coaches clearly think highly of Cuylle.

Cuylle makes the Rangers’ opening night lineup

In addition to winning the award, Cuylle’s strong performance was also rewarded with a spot on the opening night roster. With how strong of a performance he had in the preseason with two goals, one assist, three points, and 12 shots in five games, Cuylle has made the opening-day roster.

Cuylle earned the confidence of the fanbase, his teammates, and the coaches. He has the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in the majors as a New York Ranger. Hopefully, he will perform well and make an impact on this squad in both the present and future for this organization.