Rangers prospect Gabriel Perreault taking the college world by storm

During the 2023 NHL Draft, there were several surprises, and one of them was the New York Rangers drafting Gabriel Perreault. Many experts had considered Perrault to be a top-10 pick, but he surprisingly fell in the draft.

When the Rangers had the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to select Perreault. While Perreault wasn’t expected to make an immediate impact on the New York Rangers as he’s currently playing in the NCAA with Boston College, he’s been making waves in the college hockey world with his performances in the games he’s played.

Gabriel Perreault is playing at an elite level for Boston College

At this moment, Perreault has played in a total of eight games and he has done a phenomenal job. Statistically, he has 11 points scoring one goal, and 10 assists. In fact he is the Boston College team leader in assists and is tied for the team lead in points. He has adapted well to the NCAA competition and has become a leader on this much-improved Boston College hockey team.

Perreault has been the best player on this team no question and is continuing to showcase his playmaking ability. He has created a ton of opportunities for his teammates to capitalize on as well. Perreault has showcased the talent that many scouts labeled with him during the 2023 NHL Draft and has improved on the weaknesses he was labeled with.

Rangers fans should be excited by Perreault’s performance

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Perrault, especially considering his impressive college performances. While Perreault is in college, there is a lot of joy for New York Rangers fans with the positive contributions Perreault has made to Boston College.

If he can carry over his college success into the AHL/NHL in a few years, Perreault has the potential to become a cornerstone of the team in the long term. For now, fans are eagerly waiting to see when Perreault will be ready to make the jump to the professional leagues. Hopefully, he continues to excel in college and carries that success into his future with the Rangers.