Rangers Draft Gabriel Perreault as 23rd Pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Chris Drury had the 23rd selection in Wednesday’s NHL Entry Draft, and the New York Rangers GM selected RW Gabriel Perreault. He led the USA U-18 in scoring this season.

The son of former NHLer Yonic Perreault scored 53 goals with 79 assists and 132 points in 62 games. The two previous players to hold the leading scorer record for the USA team were Auston Matthews’ 114-point season in 2014-15 stood for eight years, and Jack Hughes’ 78 assist record was set in 2018-19.

At At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, there were concerns about his overall size, but the 18-year-old will have plenty of time to bulk up before his shot to play on Broadway. He will be playing for Boston College next year.

Perreault played under current assistant coach Dan Muse for the last two seasons with the US NTDP.

The Rangers have a total of five picks in this year’s draft. Aside from their first-round selection, they will draft in Round 3 (91st overall), Round 5 (152nd overall), and twice in Round 6 (178th & 163rd, respectively).