Rangers prospect flashes elite potential with 3-point night at WJC

The New York Rangers not only have one of the best NHL teams, but they also possess one of the deepest prospect pools across the league. This past offseason, the Blueshirts used their 23rd overall draft pick to select Gabe Perreault, a name that was expected to go much higher than he eventually ended up being selected at.

Since being drafted by the Rangers, Perreault has already begun to show flashes of his elite potential. With the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship officially underway, Perreault has already made an impact on Team USA, helping the United States advance with a stellar performance.

Perreault had two goals and an assist against Latvia

Last night, Perreault put on an absolute clinic against Latvia. He had an incredible three-point night, tallying two goals and an assist during the United States’ dominant 7-2 victory. With this performance from the Rangers’ top prospect, the US is advancing to the semi-finals of this year’s WJC, where they will face off against Finland tomorrow evening.

Gabe Perreault at the WJC yesterday:



— 2 goals

— 1 assist

— 3 points



??Future STAR?? pic.twitter.com/3GKAUcG0JR — RangersMuse (@nyrangersmuse) January 3, 2024

The Rangers have a future star in Perreault

For the last few seasons, Brennan Othmann was always regarded as the Blueshirts’ No. 1 prospect. And while he has not regressed by any means, it’s hard to deny that Perreault has surged into the top spot just months after being drafted by the organization.

At this point, it’s almost certain that Perreault will develop into a key player for the Rangers in the future. He’s still young and has much room for improvement, but a few years down the line, there’s no doubt that he will get a shot on the Blueshirts’ roster.