Rangers finally call up exciting top prospect from the AHL

Over the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have been begged by fans to give top prospect Brennan Othmann a shot up in the NHL. It had been known that he would become a star one day, but the timing was never right to have him take a crack at the big leagues. But now, in what is an unexpected move, Othmann will finally have the chance to prove himself with the Blueshirts.

Brennan Othmann has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack

Per the Rangers and the Wolf Pack, Othmann has been recalled from the Hartford Wolfpack. The 20-year-old forward has had a solid season so far down in the AHL, recording 23 points (nine goals and 14 assists) through 28 games played this season. He ranks third in points on the Wolf Pack, as well as tied for sixth amongst rookies in the AHL.

After a successful season in the OHL, Othmann finally transitioned to professional hockey by joining the Wolf Pack. It was heavily implied that the Rangers intended to let their top prospect develop for a full season in the minor leagues, but an injury to Tyler Pitlick has caused a change of plan.

While it’s not confirmed that Othmann will participate in a game during this stint, it’s still a good sign to see New York finally make the call-up, and head coach Peter Laviolette will likely give him some playing time.

What are the Rangers getting out of Othmann?

For now, the Rangers can use this call-up to experiment with Othmann’s potential on the right wing. It’s a clear vacancy in the lineup, as the Blueshirts are expected to make a trade at the deadline to fill the void. But if Othmann can prove his skills as an NHL regular, the Rangers may not need to look outside of the organization’s own prospect pool.

This seems to be a very low-risk, high-reward move by the Rangers. If he plays well, Othmann could be the solution to the first-line problem. If not, he can continue his excellent season down in Hartford. Either way, fans can finally be pleased to see the top prospect hit the ice for the Rangers sometime soon.