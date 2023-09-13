Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann is a long shot to make team this season

Sep 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Brennan Othmann (78) looks out during warmups before a game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers Rookie camp begins today with Brennan Othmann looking forward to getting on the ice in preparation for this weekend’s two games against the Flyers.

New York Rangers rookie camp begins this morning with all eyes on Brennan Othmann who will be attending his second rookie camp since being selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old will join 23 other Blueshirt prospects on Wednesday as the organization gets an opportunity to see what the future may look like when the Rangers visit the Flyers in Leigh High Valley for a two-game series this Friday and Saturday night.

Othmann is coming off a very productive season in the OHL. He scored 29 goals with 67 points for both Peterboro and Flint last year. He has been successful at every level he has played in, displaying poise and patience while preparing for his career in the NHL.

The Rangers need to be patient with Brennan Othmann

Othmann arrives in New York at a time when the Rangers’ lineup is pretty much locked in before training camp starts. The team currently has Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, and Alexis Lafreniere as their top three left-wingers. It’s unlikely the team would have Othmann switch over to the right side considering how well he has played on the left in his young career.

Newsday writer Colin Stephenson discussed the situation on the Rink Podcast with Ranger Proud on Tuesday night.

I don’t see in all honesty I don’t I don’t see where there’s space for him to get into the lineup. If you look at the way the Rangers roster is constructed, you have Artemi Panarin ia a left wing, Chris Kreideris a left wing, Alexis LaFreniere as a left wing so I mean those your top three left wings unless one of those guys moves to the right side, and I don’t see where there’s a spot for Brennan Othmann on thelineup this year. The Rink Podcast with RangerProud

Othmann could continue to develop in the AHL

Playing this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack would be beneficial for Othmann’s development. This opportunity would exclude Othmann from the “win now” pressure the club will be under with newly hired head coach Peter Laviolette.

Though the odds are against him, Othmann will most certainly get the attention of the coaching staff and GM Chris Drury during the team’s training camp which begins next week. He does have the skill to force the Rangers into a tough decision with their lineup.

Regardless of what happens in this training camp, one thing is certain: The future is bright for Othmann and for the Rangers.

Rookie Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, September 13 – Practice (12:30 PM) – MSG Training Center

Thursday, September 14 – Practice (10:30 AM) – MSG Training Center

Friday, September 15 – Rookie Game @ Flyers (7:00 PM) – PPL Center in Allentown, PA

Saturday, September 16 – Rookie Game @ Flyers (5:00 PM) – PPL Center in Allentown, PA

Sunday, September 17 – No Practice

Monday, September 18 – No Practice

Tuesday, September 19 – Practice (12:15 PM) – MSG Training Center

Rookie Roster

