Rangers’ rookie camp set to give top prospects big oppurtunities

The New York Rangers are set to begin their annual rookie camp tomorrow, September 13th. The five-day event will feature three practices as well as two rookie games against the Flyers.

This year, the Rangers are featuring 24 prospects who will look to develop and prove themselves to the Rangers organization. With 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders attending the camp, there should be a highly competitive atmosphere for the Rangers to scout their top prospects.

Three Rangers forwards lead the pack as the top prospects

Of all the prospects attending the Rangers rookie camp, there are three forwards who stand out with the highest potential. Brennan Othmann, Adam Sykora, and Bryce McConnell-Barker have all received invites to attend. Othmann is the clear leader of all 24 prospects, and he possesses the greatest chance at cracking the Rangers roster soon.

The Rangers have viewed Othmann as a future star for many years, and it would not be surprising if he makes his NHL debut sometime during the 2023-24 season. The Rangers’ left wing position has been oversaturated throughout recent years, but a potential switch from Alexis Lafreniere to the right side may open up a bottom-six roster spot for Othmann.

Although Othmann has shown the most potential, the Rangers will keep an eye on Sykora and McConnell-Barker throughout this year’s rookie camp. Previous years of success from Othmann does not guarantee he’ll repeat his past performances, and anyone has the ability to make a case for the Rangers roster.

While Othmann, Sykora, and McConnell-Barker are highlighted as the top prospects, there are still many other young players who could turn some heads heading into rookie camp.

“Others like Brett Berard, Adam Edstrom, Matt Rempe, Ryder Korczak, Bobby Trivigno, and Matthew Robertson have something to prove to the organization.” via Forever Blueshirts

Two elite Rangers prospects did not get invited to this year’s rookie camp

Of all the prospects in the Rangers system, two noticeable names who will not be attending rookie camp are Will Cuylle and Gabriel Perrault. Cuylle had a stellar season last year with the Hartford Wolfpack, the Rangers’ AHL affiliate team, scoring 45 points in 69 games. Cuylle also made an appearance with the Rangers last season, playing in four games. Although he didn’t tally any points, he still looked phenomenal in his short time in the NHL.

Cuylle’s lack of attendance at the Rangers’ rookie camp this year is a good sign for the young forward. It appears as if the Rangers believe he is already at the top of his game for such a young star, and will most likely keep a close eye on him during his 2023-24 campaign with the Wolfpack. If there are any injuries on the Rangers this year, there’s a good chance Cuylle will be the man called up.

“The son of long-time NHLer Yanic Perreault, Gabe Perreault is a highly-skilled, offensive-minded winger who has a variety of tricks in his arsenal that makes him a threat on the power play. His offensive abilities bleed into both playmaking and shooting, but I think he’s more of a pass-first player. He is good at reading plays and making quick, smart decisions in the offensive zone, and has great vision.” via The Hockey Writers

Perrault did not receive an invite due to his commitment to remaining with Boston College this season. He’s highly regarded as the Rangers’ number one prospect, so ensuring his development is a must. It’s best not to rush Perrault into the NHL too soon, so having him grow more with BC is nothing to complain about. If all goes well, Perrault will be able to attend rookie camp next year and make a case for the Rangers’ roster.