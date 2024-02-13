Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are among the NHL’s top teams. However, every exceptional team has its weaknesses, and the mark of a great team lies in identifying and addressing them. Sometimes, the best solution is to part ways with a player. Following the earlier departure of Nick Bonino, the Rangers have now placed Tyler Pitlick on waivers.

Rangers placing Tyler Pitlick on waivers

This move shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the signs were evident. Pitlick’s ice time had been steadily diminishing, leading to him becoming a frequent healthy scratch. With Pitlick now on waivers, the decision to call up Adam Edstrom makes more sense.

Edstrom will now have a greater opportunity to prove himself with Pitlick’s departure. While he didn’t shine against Calgary last night, it’s possible he needed time to readjust to NHL play. Edstrom has more potential than Pitlick and appears to have earned the coaching staff’s trust.

Pitlick, like Bonino, wasn’t making significant contributions. While he may not be struggling as badly as Barclay Goodrow is, Pitlick was a consistent weak point. He struggled offensively and, though adequate defensively, his lack of offensive impact was concerning. Edstrom, while not an offensive powerhouse, brings a defensive mindset and is a more reliable penalty killer.

The Rangers recognized the need to shed dead weight from their roster before the playoffs. Now, attention may turn to finding a solution to get out of Barclay Goodrow’s contract, which remains a significant burden.

As for Pitlick’s future, if he isn’t claimed via waivers, he’s likely to join the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. There, he could provide valuable veteran leadership to prospects like Brennan Othmann. Alternatively, in case of injuries to the Rangers, he could be a straightforward call-up option. Time will tell whether he remains with the Wolf Pack or finds a new NHL opportunity.