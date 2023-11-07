Rangers: Igor Shesterkin ruled out against Detroit, Louis Domingue called up

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin was initially listed as questionable in the New York Rangers’ upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. However, it has recently been reported that Shesterkin has been ruled out against Detroit, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post. The Blueshirts called up Louis Domingue from the AHL as well.

Rangers rule out Igor Shesterkin

Shesterkin has now been ruled out for tonight’s game due to his upper-body injuries. It was originally expected that Shesterkin would be available to be the backup for tonight’s game as he was skating in previous practices, and not long ago, the team sent Louis Domingue back to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

However, it seems that the Rangers were not confident and comfortable with Shesterkin’s status and wanted to err on the side of caution, which is probably the smarter play. Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in the league, and if he is out long-term, then the Blueshirts would be in severe trouble. While it may be a challenge in the short term, especially with how strong the Red Wings are, it is better to be safe than sorry.

Jonathan Quick to start in net

With Shesterkin out for tonight’s game, it confirms two things. Jonathan Quick will once again start for the Blueshirts and Domingue will be the backup in this game. Quick has been solid for the most part as a Blueshirt, and hopefully, he puts up a strong performance for the team in this matchup against the Red Wings.