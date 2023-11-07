New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings Preview 11/7/23

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Detroit Redwings. The Rangers are looking to get back on track after they lost to the Minnesota Wild 5–4 in overtime. In the case of the Detroit Red Wings, they are looking to get on a two-game winning streak after they beat the Boston Bruins 5–4.

Records

New York Rangers 8-2-1

Detroit Red Wings 7-4-1

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this game, which means it will take place at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

There are two notable changes to this lineup. First, Kakko has been demoted to the third line, and Blake Wheeler has been moved to the first line. The second change involves the center position. Jonny Brodzinski has been sent back to the AHL, so Barclay Goodrow will return and center the first line, while Bonino has been promoted to the third line.

Regarding the goaltender position, since Shesterkin is day-to-day with his injuries, the Rangers are likely to play it safe and give Quick another start to ensure Shesterkin is 100% healthy. Although, it is a good sign that the Rangers are comfortable sending Louis Domingue back to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Injuries

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin – Upper Body – Day to Day (Questionable to Start)

Shesterkin is still dealing with his injury and is still day-to-day. Shesterkin will likely be available to play tonight but is still questionable regarding if he will start tonight.

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Expect Adam Fox to be a notable name on this list for many weeks. Especially as he was placed on LTIR due to the lower-body injury he suffered against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Filip Chytil – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Chytil suffered his upper-body injury against the Hurricanes and since being placed on IR, there was no chance he was going to play tonight.

Detroit Red Wings

Christian Fischer – Upper Body Injury – Questionable (Day To Day)

Fischer did not play against the Boston Bruins due to an upper-body injury. While he is labeled as Day to Day which is a positive for the Red Wings, it is still unknown if he will be available to play tonight. He might be a Game Time Decision.

Dylan Larkin – Upper Body Injury – Questionable (Day To Day)

This one just popped up on the injury report. Watching Dylan Larkin in the Red Wings’ last game, he has been dealing with some sort of upper-body injury. Larkin has been labeled as Day To Day for his injury and given the questionable tag for tonight.

Robby Fabbri – Lower Body Injury – Questionable (Likely to play though)

Fabbri was injured late in Detroit’s season opener against the Devils back on October 12th and has not played since. He had a lower-body injury and was even on IR. Luckily he was activated from IR and there is talk he may be playing tonight against the Blueshirts. It is not confirmed, but it is a good sign regarding Robby Fabbri.

Matt Luff – Upper Body Injury – OUT (Injured Reserved)

Luff has been placed on IR due to an upper body that he suffered this season.

Prediction: Detroit Red Wings 4 – New York Rangers 2

The Rangers are entering this game with a restructured lineup featuring several changes. The Detroit Red Wings are a very strong team, and I appreciate the work Steve Yzerman is doing to build this team, considering his phenomenal job building the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty. The Red Wings should come out with a win in this game, while the Rangers are adapting to injuries and new line changes.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings)

2. Andrew Copp (Detroit Red Wings)

3. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.