Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin off to historic start in postseason with massive 2OT win over Carolina

The New York Rangers are undefeated so far in the 2024 NHL Playoffs with a 6-0 record. This journey began with a sweep over the Washington Capitals and now, the Blueshirts hold a 2-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes. The last time New York started a postseason 6-0 was in 1994, the last time they hoisted the Stanley Cup.

With Vincent Trocheck having an incredible run thus far and netting the 2OT winner Tuesday night at MSG, he has been dubbed the Rangers’ top performer through six games played. But there is one play that certainly deserves most of the praise for getting the Blueshirts to where they are now.

Shesterkin records 54 saves while extending a historic streak

Trocheck is deservingly basking in the praise that comes with a 2OT winner, but it’s hard to deny that the Blueshirts would not have made it that far into the game without the heroics of superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Throughout the contest, Shesterkin managed to tally a whopping 54 saves on 57 total shots against.

May 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) in front of Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second overtime of game two of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

By standing strong through five total power play attempts from Carolina and playing over 87 total minutes, Shesterkin managed to extend his historic streak of allowing three goals or less in a playoff matchup to 29 straight games- the second most in NHL history behind only Jonathan Quick.

Across these 29 incredible performances from Shesterkin, he only allowed 62 total goals against. This streak comes with a 2.13 GAA and a .934 SV%, numbers quite similar to those of the legendary Henrik Lundqvist. The Rangers’ offense has come in clutch through these playoffs so far, but without Shesterkin, this historic 6-0 stretch would not be possible.