Rangers hire new Head Athletic Trainer with ties to Peter Laviolette

The New York Rangers have been proactively expanding their behind-the-scenes team through a series of significant hirings. Two of these appointments stand out as particularly noteworthy. The first is Angela Ruggiero, who has joined the organization as the Hockey Operations Advisor, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise. The second is Andy Hosler, who has assumed the role of Head Athletic Trainer for the New York Rangers.

Rangers hire Andy Hosler as Head Athletic Trainer

Hosler’s appointment comes as a replacement for Jim Ramsay, who was let go from the team just 18 days after the Rangers were eliminated from the playoffs. The move was very surprising, considering Ramsay’s long-standing tenure with the organization since the 1994-95 season, and the high regard he held among several players.

Stepping into this role, Hosler faces the task of filling the shoes left by Ramsay. However, he is entering the position with plenty of experience. Hosler spent two years as the head athletic trainer for the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies.

Hosler’s connection to Peter Laviolette

Hosler’s most notable experience, though, is the 14 years he spent with the Nashville Predators (2007-2021), where he served as the Head Athletic Trainer in his final eight seasons with the team. Hosler developed a connection with Rangers’ new HC Peter Laviolette during their shared time in Nashville. Laviolette was the man in charge of the Predators’ bench from 2014-2020. In the past two seasons, Hosler also held the position of Head Athletic Trainer with Michigan State University.

Hosler’s experience and qualifications

Notably, Hosler possesses the requisite educational background for the role. He holds a B.S. in Exercise Science from Western Michigan (2003) and an M.S. in Kinesiology from Michigan State (2005). Furthermore, he is a certified member of the National Athletic Trainers Association.

The role of the Head Athletic Trainer is of extreme importance in the health and well-being of the team’s players. The inclusion of Hosler undoubtedly enhances the team’s capacity to fulfill this essential objective and ensure comprehensive care for the players within the Rangers organization.