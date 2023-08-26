Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have a new addition to their organization’s operations side. Today, the Blueshirts made the move to hire Angela Ruggiero as a Hockey Operations Advisor. The Hall-of-Famer will join New York’s operation staff for the 2023 season amidst several changes to their front office.

Rangers hire Angela Ruggiero as Hockey Operations Advisor

Ruggiero, 43, had a remarkable 15-year competitive hockey career, earning four Olympic medals. She secured a gold medal during the 1998 Nagano Olympics in Women’s Hockey. Additionally, Ruggiero earned two silver medals in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She also achieved a bronze medal in the 2006 Turin Olympics.

A connection with Chris Drury

It was only a matter of time before this move was made. Ruggiero has a connection with Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury. Both Drury and Ruggiero were inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. Even during their playing days, Drury and Ruggiero trained together during the Vancouver Olympics. So, she and Drury will work very well together behind the scenes.

Ruggiero’s impressive career history

Ruggiero possesses strong sports knowledge from both her hockey career and her other executive positions within the sports industry. With the New York Islanders, Ruggerio served as the director of both the New York Islanders Project Hope and Children’s Foundation.

Ruggiero is also the CEO and co-founder of Sports Innovation Lab, a technology-powered market research firm that empowers industry-leading sports brands and fans’ behaviors. Additionally, she is a graduate of Harvard Business School, having obtained an MBA.

With her impressive background and qualifications, there is every reason to believe that Ruggiero will excel in her new position and make substantial contributions for many years to come, given her dedication and hard work in the field.