Rangers: Good news and bad news from 6-3 loss against Jets

The New York Rangers are now just 6-4 in their last ten games after a gruesome 6-3 loss against the league-leading Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night. The Blueshirts had a great start to the season, but things soon began to unravel as the defensive corps fell apart and some big-named forwards disappeared from the scoresheet. After this loss to Winnipeg, many of New York’s problems have become much clearer.

Mika Zibanejad is past his prime and a liability on the ice

Two seasons ago, Mika Zibanejad could have been considered a top-10 center in the NHL to some fans. But now, he’s a shell of his former self. There is reason to make an argument for Zibanejad being the worst forward on the Rangers night now.

Zibanejad had an abysmal performance against the Jets Tuesday night. He went pointless, was a -4 on the ice, and single-handedly cost the Blueshirts three goals because of turnovers. Zibanejad is rapidly ruining what looked like career seasons for both Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. He needs to regain his confidence and bounce book soon before drastic decisions are made by the organization.

K’Andre Miller is a borderline unplayable defenseman

Jacob Trouba was the defensive villain in the eyes of fans last season. This year, K’Andre Miller has taken that role for the Rangers. Similarly to Zibanejad, Miller had a terrible game against the Jets. He was also a -4 on the ice, and was credited with two giveaways.

Unlike Zibanejad, Miller’s contract is not immovable. If he continues to bring down every possible defensive partner, do not be shocked if Miller is the first player traded away this season. His entire year thus far has been embarrassing, and many question why he is even in the lineup with players such as Zac Jones and Victor Mancini riding the bench.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ next game against the San Jose Sharks

The Rangers knew that the Jets would be a tough opponent, with Winnipeg currently leading the NHL one month into the season. Luckily, New York’s next matchup should be a bit easier. Thursday night, the Rangers are set to take on the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden. The Sharks have struggled early on this year, and could give the Blueshirts to bounce back in dramatic fashion.