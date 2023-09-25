Rangers get two crucial players back from injury ahead of second pre-season game

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported yesterday that New York Rangers forwards Mika Zibanejad and Brennan Othmann had both suffered day-to-day injuries during the team’s training camp. Both players were absent from the Rangers’ opening exhibition game against the Boston Bruins, a contest in which the Rangers were shutout 3–0. As the Blueshirts move forward with their pre-season campaign, there is some positive news regarding both players.

Mika Zibanejad skating with a no-contact jersey

Upon beginning practice today, Mika Zibanejad was seen skating in a red no-contact jersey. Although he is not back at full health just yet, it’s a pleasant surprise to see the star center back on the ice only a day after having an injury reported. Although he was seen holding his arm as he left the rink yesterday, it seems that his removal from practice was just a precautionary measure to ensure Zibanejad did not worsen the injury.

It’s essential that Zibanejad is fully healthy by the time the regular season gets underway. Although he does not have anything to prove during preseason, Zibanejad is still one of the key players to the Rangers’ success. If he is not ready to play on opening night, the Blueshirts may get off to a rocky start without their star center.

Rangers getting Brennan Othmann back on the ice

Brennan Othmann also returned to practice today after being labeled with a day-to-day upper-body injury. This injury came at incredibly poor timing for the Rangers’ top prospect, as Othmann is one of the few rookies who has the potential to crack the roster this upcoming season.

Although he is now a game behind, Othmann will hopefully be able to hit the ice soon and possibly play in the Rangers’ second pre-season game tomorrow night against the New York Islanders.