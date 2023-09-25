Rangers cut 11 players, trim roster fat in time for the preseason

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It was cut day for the New York Rangers on Sunday as they released 11 players to get the roster down to 48 players before their first preseason game against the Boston Bruins.

Rangers assign five players to the Hartford Wolf Pack

(LW) Maxim Barbashev – Barbeshev was drafted by the New York Rangers in the fifth round, 161st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. This move was no surprise, as this is his first time being in the AHL after his tenure with the QMJHL Moncton Wildcats. Barbashev is also 19 years old and is going to need time to develop more before he is truly ready.

(D) Seth Barton – Barton was drafted by the Detroit Redwings in the third round, 81st overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. The addition of Barton felt like it was an add-on for the minor leagues. He showed flashes when he played with the Grand Rapids the last few seasons. Maybe with a change of scenery, Barton could develop into a stronger player.

(D) Zach Berzolla – It was announced in July that Berzolla was signed to a one-year deal on the Hartford Wolf Pack’s website, so it was clear Berzolla was going to be on the AHL roster. So this move was a no-brainer for the Rangers to assign Berzolla to the Wolf Pack.

(D) Ryan McCleary – McCleary was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round, 194th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. McCleary never did much for the Penguins or their AHL Squad as he mainly played with the WHL Portland Winterhawks. McCleary should make his AHL debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season and we will see what he can do during the 2023/24 season.

(LW) Sahil Panwar – This cut was the most intriguing out of the bunch because Panwar was impressive when playing in the OHL for the Hamilton Bulldogs, Peterborough Petes, and Flint Firebirds. In 2022/23 He statistically scored 31 goals and made 38 assists. He could be someone to keep an eye on if he has similar stats this upcoming season with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Five players assigned to junior teams

(D) Joe Arnsten

(C) Bryce McConnell-Barker – McConnell-Barker was drafted by the New York Rangers in the 3rd Round, 97th Overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

(C) Max McCue – McCue was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 5th Round, 156th Overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

(D) James Petrovski

(C) Dylan Roobroeck – Roobroeck was drafted by the New York Rangers in the 6th Round, 178th Overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

All above were expected to be assigned to their respective Junior Teams whether in the OHL or WHL.

Arvantitis released from PTO

(G) Brad Arvanitis – A Professional Tryout (PTO) is usually used as an extended offer via training camp. Arvanitis was mainly a camp body and it is not a surprise that he was released. Arvannitis has mainly played in the ECHL the past few seasons and recently joined the Maine Mariners a few days ago.