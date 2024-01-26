Rangers’ Filip Chytil suffers injury in second practice back

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil just can’t catch a break this season. This week marked the first time Chytil practiced with the club since he returned from rehab overseas after sustaining a head injury from a hit in November. However, just a few days after his return to practice, Chytil once again suffered another injury.

Filip Chytil goes down with an injury in the second practice back

During a practice session on Friday, Chytil was down for several minutes and had to be helped off the ice by Zac Jones and Jake Leschyshyn. Many were concerned about this injury, especially considering his concussion history. As of the most recent reports, it appeared that Chytil was barely putting pressure on his left leg.

Chytil just can’t catch a break with these injuries. The talent is there, but the injuries keep piling up for him. The best ability is your availability, and Chytil just has not been available.

Chytil even returned to the ice with his teammates on Thursday morning wearing a red, non-contact jersey, signaling his return soon. That return could be further delayed by this new injury. It’s disheartening that yet another injury has set Chytil back to square one in his recovery.

The Rangers need a speedy recovery from Chytil

Chytil is a good player; however, injuries are derailing him. Concussions are a significant problem, and another injury could lead to many problems for the forward. Hopefully, Chytil will have a speedy recovery from his injuries and return to the Rangers’ lineup soon.