Rangers: Filip Chytil ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury setback

Feb 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have been without center Filip Chytil since early November due to an upper-body injury that was later revealed to be a concussion. There was hope that he would return to the team at some point this season, highlighted by a return to practice recently in a red no-contact jersey.

In just his second practice back with the Blueshirts, Chytil went down during an optional skate and had to be carried off the ice. It was clear that the Rangers needed to make a decision on Chytil’s season, and the organization has just announced their answer.

The Rangers have ruled Chytil out for the remainder of the season

Sunday afternoon, the organization announced that Chytil would not be returning this year due to this recent setback from his previous concussion earlier this year:

Chytil’s health is clearly the top priority, as the Blueshirts must come to terms with the fact that he needs more time off to fully recover. It’s a truly unfortunate situation, but it’s the smart decision not to bring the young center back before he is able to overcome the effects of having multiple concussions in the span of just a few years. If all goes well, Chytil will hopefully be able to rejoin the Rangers for the start of the 2024-25 season.