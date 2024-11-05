Rangers defenseman says it’s time to give elite goalie what he wants

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers look like they might be forced into handing goaltender Igor Shesterkin the monster contract he has been demanding. The 28-year-old superstar is looking for a record-setting deal after this season concludes, and has been off to an incredible start in this contract year. There’s debate about whether or not the Blueshirts should pay Shesterkin the amount he wants, but one New York defenseman has already made up his mind.

Zac Jones says the Rangers should “pay the man” for being the best in the league

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

After the Rangers were carried yet again by Shesterkin against the New York Islanders Sunday afternoon, hockey analyst Jonny Lazarus had the chance to speak with defenseman Zac Jones about Shesterkin’s play. While discussing his confidence knowing Shesterkin is manning the net behind him, Jones said:

“Pay the man. He is the best goalie – hands down. There is nobody as good as Igor Shesterkin.” Zac Jones via Jonny Lazarus

Shesterkin recently denied an eight-year, $11 million annual deal that would have made him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history. Whatever number Shesterkin is looking for now, it’ll be incredibly steep — and Jones appears to support it.

Shesterkin is off to an incredible start in his contract year

Through nine games played, Shesterkin has already accumulated six wins to start the season. He even has a shutout, which came in the Rangers’ season opener against Pittsburgh. He currently has a 2.22 goals against average and a .933 save percentage, both being better than his career total stats.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Shesterkin appears to be the early favorite for this season’s Vezina Trophy which will be awarded after the regular season concludes. With this being a special year for the Russian goalie, he may win his second trophy along with his groundbreaking contract this summer.