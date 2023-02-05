Rangers call up Will Cuylle and Sammy Blais as All-Star break concludes

Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have recalled forward Will Cuylle from the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, Sammy Blais’s condition stint has ended, and he was also recalled to New York as the second half of the season is set to begin.

The New York Rangers will host the Calgary Flames on Monday and will have Will Cuylle and Sammy Blais available to dress in the lineup, as both players have been called up to the club.

Blasi was sent to the AHL Wolf Pack for a two-week conditioning stint. He scored four goals in five games with Hartford. He had two power-play goals and a -6 rating.

Cuylle was called up by New York when Blasi arrived in Hartford. He played in two games for the Rangers, recording zero points, and averaging a little over six minutes per game. He was supposed to play in the AHL All-Star game, but early last week was announced that he would not be playing in the game despite playing for the Wolf Pack.

Per CapFriendly.com, the Rangers have a roster of 23 players with $1.2.34 million free in cap space.

The Rangers start the second half of the season by playing four games this week. Following tomorrow’s game against the Flames, they have games against Vancouver on Wednesday and Seattle on Friday (both at MSG) and will be at Carolina on Saturday.

They currently sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 62 points, four behind the New Jersey Devils with one game in hand. The Washington Capitals are in the first wild card position with 60 points in 53 games played. The Rangers have four games in hand on them as the push to the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins.