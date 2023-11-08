Rangers call up two goaltenders amidst Jonathan Quick injury (Report)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It seems the injury bug has yet again bit the New York Rangers in the net. In addition to Igor Shesterkin dealing with an injury, Jonathan Quick is now also reportedly dealing with an upper-body injury, per Mollie Walker of The New York Post.

While both are believed to be day-to-day, the situation appears more telling regarding Shesterkin’s status. He was initially expected to return in the Rangers’ last game against the Detroit Red Wings, but the plans changed, and the Blueshirts called up Domingue instead.

As for Jonathan Quick, he had a solid performance in the first two periods of the game against the Detroit Red Wings but struggled in the third period, giving up three goals. It’s possible that his third-period performance was affected by an injury. Quick has been described by Walker as day-to-day, so the hope is that he’ll recover quickly.

Rangers call up two goaltenders

As a result of Quick and Shesterkin’s injuries, the Rangers decided to make two call-ups. The first call-up is Louis Domingue who has flip-flopped from the AHL to NHL for the past week. The second call-up is Dylan Garand who is the top goalie prospect on the AHL team, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Domingue is likely going to start tomorrow against the Minnesota Wild, but the Rangers are going to be in a tough spot with their injuries in the net.