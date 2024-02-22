Rangers call up fan-favorite rookie amidst injuries in starting lineup

Sep 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Brennan Othmann (78) looks out during warmups before a game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have once again been bitten by the injury bug. Not too long ago, the Rangers lost Blake Wheeler due to a brutal leg/ankle injury, and defenseman Ryan Lindgren is currently playing through injuries. Now, the injury list has grown with Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey being added to the list.

Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey miss practice with lower-body injuries

Both Panarin and Vesey missed practice on Wednesday with lower-body injuries. As of now, they are considered day-to-day. However, their status for Thursday night’s game is in question as neither participated in the morning skate.

Rangers recall Brennan Othmann from Hartford Wolf Pack

With Panarin and Vesey injured, the Rangers are calling up fan-favorite rookie Brennan Othmann from the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack. They have plenty of options, and the player they chose is not only a fan favorite but also one with a ton of potential.

Rangers fans criticized the team’s handling of Othmann’s last NHL call-up, with many describing it as a waste of time. In his first action, Othmann was underwhelming. However, he should do better than last time with increased minutes due to the Vesey and Panarin injuries.

This is the smart move for the Blueshirts to make. Upon rewatching their last game against the Dallas Stars, it was evident that Panarin played with an injury. Panarin is one of the main pillars of this squad, and if he goes down long-term, it will be a big blow to this team.

As for Vesey, he has mainly been a fourth-line player, but he has been vastly underrated on this squad. His defensive play has been solid, and he has made some flashy offensive plays as well.

As the Rangers wait for Panarin and Vesey to recover, Othmann will get another chance to show what he’s made of. He failed to record a point in three games played during his last call-up. Meanwhile, he has flashed plenty of potential in the AHL, totaling 36 points (14G 12A) in 44 games played this season.