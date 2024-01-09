Rangers send Brennan Othmann down to AHL after short and underwhelming first stint in NHL

Sep 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Brennan Othmann (78) looks out during warmups before a game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Following an injury to Tyler Pitlick, the New York Rangers chose to recall top prospect Brennan Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack. It was the former first-round pick’s first time playing in the NHL, after having a successful start to his professional career with the Hartford Wolf Pack. But now, just three games after being called up, the Rangers have opted to send him back down to the AHL.

Rangers send Othmann back down to the minors

Othmann’s first stint in the NHL only lasted three games as he went scoreless throughout each contest. He was never expected to be a standout performer with his reduced role in the bottom six, but his performance was still underwhelming. More time on the first or second line would have surely done him justice, but for now, the Rangers will have to wait to see their top prospect become a star for the Blueshirts.

What does this mean for the Blueshirts?

This Othmann send-down means that the Rangers will likely be calling up another prospect for the time being with Pitlick out week-to-week. Kaapo Kakko is expected to return sooner rather than later, but with the Blueshirts still needing a player to fill the hole in the lineup, Adam Edstrom is the likeliest replacement following the Othmann experiment.