Rangers are getting contributions from entire roster ahead of potential sweep against Capitals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are on the verge of sweeping the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, and it’s thanks in large part to the manifold contributions they’re getting from their entire rotation.

Rangers’ offense is coming from everywhere in first-round series against Capitals

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

As Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press accentuated, nine players have already found the back of the net for the Rangers in these playoffs. Of their 11 total goals scored, six have been equal value goals, scored by five different players. The Rangers are also moving the puck at a special rate. Their rotation has produced 20 assists on scoring opportunities.

Rangers HC Peter LaViolette harps on how important his entire roster has been and will be toward their Stanley Cup chase

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette had this to say about his team’s promising output on offense and its implications moving forward:

“You’re going to need that more throughout the course of the playoffs,” Laviolette said. “But I think getting contributions from everybody inside of a playoff series, a playoff run, I think that’s really important.”

New York is also striving toward the mark on the defensive end. They have allowed 25 shots on goal, which ranks first among all of the top 10 scoring teams in the playoffs thus far.

Igor Shesterkin has the Rangers’ goal on lock. He sports the second-best save percentage at 93.3%. Matt Rempe continues to thrive as the team’s enforcer and owns a 50 percent shot percentage in the series.

Vincent Trochek and Mike Zibanejad both have a power play goal to their name, all the while Artemi Panarin has jostled with finding his groove through three games.

Rangers look to sweep Capitals on Sunday night

Seeing that only four out of 206 total teams have come back from an 0-3 hole in NHL history, the Rangers have this series all but wrapped up. In order to make the fat lady sing on Sunday night in Game 4, they’ll need to continue attacking a depleted Capitals line of defense that has four of their top defenders sidelined due to injuries.

In the event that the Rangers close out the series in four, their well-rounded contributors will be crucial toward helping them advance further in the postseason.