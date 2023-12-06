Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 6-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

What a horrendous performance by the New York Rangers. The Blueshirts have lost their matchup against the Ottawa Senators 6–2. Many players stood out in this game, some in the right ways, and others in the wrong way.

Jacob Trouba struggled vs Ottawa

This was a rough game for Jacob Trouba. Normally he would be an anchor on the defense, but he did not perform up to expectations against Ottawa. His worst moment of the game was the Claude Giroux goal which led the Senators to score the fifth goal of the game. That was a rough watch defensively, but at least he was okay on offense. Hopefully, this was just a rare off night for Trouba.

K’Andre Miller made an impact on both ends

K’Andre Miller made an impact on both defense and offense in the recent game. However, there was a tough moment when Barclay Goodrow suffered an injury. Miller was attempting to maintain puck possession in the zone when, unfortunately, the puck hit Goodrow in the face, resulting in him losing a tooth.

On a positive note, he managed to score a goal during the game. Despite this achievement, defensively, it was a challenging night for him.

Artemi Panarin is the Rangers’ MVP

Of course, Artemi Panarin once again stands out for the Rangers. He is one of the pillars of this team and he once again stood out on offense. Not only by having yet another two-point game but by scoring a goal in this game. He even made an assist on K’Andre Miller’s goal.

While there were a lot of positives tonight for Panarin, he was one of the worst defensive forwards on the ice for the Rangers. He was not Vincent Trocheck bad tonight, but he was clearly the second-worst on defense. Hopefully, he improves on defense and continues playing well on offense.