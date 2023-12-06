The Rangers need to be patient calling up Brennan Othmann

Sep 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Brennan Othmann (78) looks out during warmups before a game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

With the injuries that the New York Rangers have to Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko, fans have begun pleading for the team to “Call Up Othmann”. Of course, this is in reference to top AHL Hartford Wolf Pack and Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann. However, the Rangers need to be patient in calling up Othmann so as to not impede his development in the AHL.

Brennan Othmann has been excelling with the Wolf Pack

Brennan Othmann has been a very strong player with the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack. Othmann has 19 points in 21 games this season, including 10 goals. He has been on fire, leading many fans to call for the team to bring him up. Currently, he has a statistical line of 10 goals and 9 assists.

The Rangers shouldn’t rush Othmann’s development

Othmann’s performance has been impressive, but the issue remains that prospects should not be rushed into the majors. The Rangers’ organization seems to have learned from the lessons of Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko. Both were fast-tracked to the main roster and initially struggled in their first few seasons.

While the jury is still out on Kaapo Kakko, who is recovering from a severe lower-body/knee injury, Lafreniere is experiencing a renaissance season. Sometimes, prospects require time to develop, and perhaps the transition to the NHL might have been smoother for Kakko and Lafreniere if they had spent more time developing in the AHL.

Could Othmann be called up this season?

Could Othmann be called up at the end of the season? Absolutely. It’s no longer a question of if but when Othmann will get the call. However, the Rangers don’t necessarily need to bring up Othmann at present, considering how well the team has performed this season. Unless the injury bug significantly affects the New York Rangers, Othmann should continue his development in the AHL.

Whether it’s later in the season post-trade deadline or next season, Othmann’s development path seems secure. His tenure with the organization has been promising, indicating the depth of talent in the Rangers’ prospect pool. He stands out as one of the top prospects in the team’s pool. Whenever he gets called up, Othmann is sure to be an exciting player to watch.