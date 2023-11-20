Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 5–3 Win over the New Jersey Devils

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Blueshirts showed no rust tonight and yet again got a win. The New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5–3 in a shootout. Winning this game gets the team on a four-game winning streak. Many players impressed, but three players truly stood out from the bunch.

Jimmy Vesey had a game to remember

Earlier in the year, it was perplexing to see Jimmy Vesey as a healthy scratch. Performances like this one against New Jersey show why Vesey should never be benched again for the rest of the season. Vesey scored two goals in the game. His second goal in the third period was a masterpiece, showcasing a beautiful backhanded shot.

Vincent Trocheck is continuing to thrive in the top six

With Filip Chytil’s injury and potential career in jeopardy due to his concussion recovery, the player who has stepped up for the Blueshirts is Vincent Trocheck. He had three assists in this game and created numerous opportunities for the rest of the team. Trocheck even showcased his grit and sandpaper side by making five hits. Speaking of the number five, Trocheck is on a point streak, having scored in five consecutive games. Speaking of point streak…

Artemi Panarin continues his point streak, makes Rangers history

THE STREAK CONTINUES! In fact, Artemi Panarin made franchise history in this game.

Artemi Panarin has set the franchise record for the longest point streak (15 GP) to start a season. The last Ranger to have points in 15-straight games was Wayne Gretzky in 1996-97. #NYR — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) November 19, 2023

When you’re associated with the greatest hockey player of all time, you’re almost a made man in the league. Panarin was immediately going to secure the number one spot because of it, and he made a significant impact on the Rangers’ win by scoring two key goals.

He scored the first goal for the Blueshirts, setting the team on the right path. Additionally, he netted the goal that tied the game for the Rangers in the third period, boosting morale on their side. Panarin was unstoppable against the Devils, showing no signs of rust after the break.