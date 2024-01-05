Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers took care of business Thursday night, securing a 4–1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. Following a disappointing performance against the Carolina Hurricanes, this win was much-needed and should boost the team’s overall confidence.

Brennan Othmann showed flashes, but also signs of weakness in his Rangers debut

Let’s start with the player that a lot of NHL fans, especially New York Rangers fans, had their eyes on—Brennan Othmann, who made his NHL debut in this game. Overall, he performed decently against Chicago.

While it wasn’t the greatest performance and Othmann needs to improve his defense due to several hiccups during the game, he showcased moments of brilliance on offense. He managed five shots on goal and even created opportunities for others, including a cool pass he made in the third period.

Othmann even showcased his grit and sandpaper side making three hits in the game as well. There’s still plenty of work to be done with Othmann, but the potential is undoubtedly there.

The Breadman stands out yet again

Another game, another shining standout performance for the Breadman. Yes, Artemi Panarin who is having a career year once again showcases why he is one of the main pillars of this team.

He set up the Rangers with a strong start scoring their first goal and he even made a key assist on Jacob Trouba’s goal. What is super impressive, he played most of this game while having stitches in his mouth after taking a puck to the face. That shows how tough Panarin is.

Vincent Trocheck gets three assists yet again

This marks Vincent Trocheck‘s fourth game of the season where he secured three assists in a game. Witnessing Trocheck consistently achieve this feat is impressive.

The assist that particularly stood out was on Chris Kreider’s powerplay goal, where Trocheck played a pivotal role in creating the opportunity for Kreider to score. Notably, HockeyStatCards also recognized him as the best player on the ice. Let’s hope he maintains this level of performance throughout the rest of the season.