Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 2–1 Win over the Carolina Hurricanes

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Win Streak continues. The New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2–1 and have extended to a six-game winning streak. Many players impressed, but three players truly stood out from the bunch.

Dishonorable Mention: The Refs

Out of all the games this season, this is the worst officiated game involving the Blueshirts. Numerous bad calls occurred in this game, but the worst one was a missed call that led to Adam Fox getting injured. In the play, Carolina forward Sebastian Aho extended his leg to trip Fox. It was a clear and blatant penalty, yet the refs did not call it.

Sebastian Aho sticks his leg out on Adam Fox. No call on the play. #NYR pic.twitter.com/36ucyKm7zt — David ? (@DaveyUpper) November 2, 2023

It was hard to believe, and it was a glaring example of heinous refpuck (poor officiating). We can only hope that Fox’s injury is not severe, but more information is likely to be revealed tomorrow. One thing is for sure, Aho is likely to face punishment, whether it’s a fine or suspension. The referees in this game were consistently poor and their performance had to be mentioned due to the significant impact it had on the game.

3. Artemi Panarin extends his point streak

The streak continues. Over the past 10 games, Artemi Panarin has recorded at least one point in each of them. Panarin had an assist in this game when Kreider scored the first goal, and the best part is that it occurred during a powerplay. It once again goes to show how great of a player Panarin is on this team

2. Will Cuylle continues to flash his potential

Will Cuylle has been playing exceptionally well. He’s become a valuable asset for the New York Rangers, and games like tonight truly highlight his talent. Jacob Trouba deserves kudos for his assist, but Cuylle’s crucial goal was instrumental in the Rangers’ victory. He also showcased some impressive shots during this game.

Cuylle is definitely headed in the right direction, and it’s a delight to witness his development. The Rangers’ decision to select him in the second round, 60th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft has certainly paid off, and hopefully, he’ll continue to perform at this high level for many more seasons to come

1. Chris Kreider ties a Rangers legend

While Cuylle made the clutch goal that won the game for the Rangers, Chris Kreider has to be No. 1 tonight. Not only did he put the Rangers in a good spot by scoring, but Kreider also tied New York Rangers legend Andy Bathgate for the fourth-most goals in franchise history (272).

Kreider’s next goal will make him the third-highest goal scorer in New York Rangers history. This is certainly a standout achievement for Krieder.