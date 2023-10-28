Rangers: 3 keys to beating the Canucks

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are once again prepared to continue their west coast road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. The 5-2-0 Blueshirts have a tough matchup ahead of them as the Canucks have an equal record with five wins and two regulation losses.

With the Blueshirts entering Vancouver on a hot win streak, the Blueshirts have a strong chance to earn their fourth victory in a row. It will be no easy task, but it’s certainly possible.

1. The Rangers shut down Vancouver’s top scorers

While the Rangers possess one of the most elite offenses in the NHL, the Canucks rival them with their scoring abilities. Vancouver has four forwards playing at over a point per game rate, with Elias Pettersson leading the team with twelve points in seven games played.

It will be essential for the Blueshirts to shut down Vancouver’s offense. It’s likely that Igor Shesterkin will be starting in the net after Jonathan Quick secured a win in the last game. Shesterkin and the defense must be perfect, otherwise, Vancouver could easily score an abundance of goals.

2. Panarin stays hot and continues to produce

The Rangers’ early success this season is highly attributed to Artemi Panarin and his elite offensive performances. Panarin has already hit double digits in point scoring and has recorded a point in every game so far this season.

If Panarin stays hot and continues to score, the Rangers’ chances of winning will drastically increase. His elite play has rubbed off on Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere, two young forwards in the midst of breakout campaigns.

3. The Rangers continue to use their momentum to their advantage

Once again, it will be important that the Rangers utilize their win streak and carry their solid play into their next matchup. This road trip hasn’t been easy for the Blueshirts, but they have continued to use their momentum as the games progress.

The Blueshirts have the chance to extend their streak to four straight victories against Vancouver. Starting the season hot has put the Rangers in the top spot of the Metropolitan Division. In a division as tough as the Metro, continuing to win this early is vital for the overall success of the Rangers.