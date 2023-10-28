Why the Rangers should bring back Patrick Kane

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are reportedly interested in a reunion with superstar forward Patrick Kane. The 34-year-old is currently still a free agent and is weighing his options carefully before deciding on where to sign.

Despite there being some factors working against a deal with Kane, there are three primary reasons why the Rangers should consider making the mid-season splash signing.

3. Kane could be an upgrade over Blake Wheeler

Blake Wheeler has not looked great for the Rangers to start this season. The game looks to have passed him by as he has looked cooked with the way he performed. He has gotten slower and for a team that needs to win now, it is not a good sign.

If Wheeler does not perform better, the Rangers will have to think about either sending him down to the Hartford Wolf Pack or straight up parting ways with him. The best man to plug in at that spot would be Patrick Kane. While he has been battling injuries last season, he is a lot younger and when healthy can heavily improve the team.

2. He could be a Plan B if Injuries occur and the Rangers don’t want to rush prospects

No matter what, injuries in sports are inevitable. Some will be short-term injuries, while others may be more long-term. It’s essential for teams to have a Plan B in case of injuries. One option for the Rangers, should they be plagued by injuries, is to bring Kane back to the team.

This could be a viable choice, rather than rushing their prospects. The Rangers have a strong prospect pool, and hastily promoting prospects can often be a poor decision. Just look at what happened with both Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko. They were rushed into the majors and it significantly affected their careers. Fortunately, they are getting back on track, but that entire episode should serve as a lesson to the organization not to rush their prospects.

1. Kane already has chemistry with the players

The important factors to consider are not only the locker room, but also the lines and the chemistry. Having good chemistry with each player will help improve the performance of lines. Well, Kane luckily was with most of the Rangers players last season.

While he was injured most of his time as a Blueshirt he has formed solid relationships with the players. He would be another nice addition to the locker room and could become another leader on the team.