Quick, Rangers shut out Oilers 3–0 for 3rd win on road trip

Jonathan Quick recorded his first shutout as a New York Ranger, and Alexis Lafreniere scored his fourth goal in a 3–0 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The New York Rangers won their third straight game on this five-game road trip, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 3–0.

Jonathan Quick shines bright in shutout win

Jonathan Quick earned his second win with the Rangers in as many starts, making 29 saves. The shutout was his 59th of his career, tying him for the 20th most in NHL history.

Always with a team-first attitude, Quick was more interested in talking about the team in front of him rather than his play between the pipes.

“We got the win, right? So, that’s first and foremost,” Quick said. “We’re playing the right way. We’re keeping the puck, we’re keeping their team in front of our [defensemen] and making them come through five guys in order to get a chance. NHL.COM

Defense Tallys two Goals

The Rangers scored all three goals in the second period, beginning with a blistering wrist shot from Adam Fox as he netted his second goal from the left circle area.

Braden Schneider scored his first of the year with a dazzling shot inside the blue line that got by the screened Oiler goaltender.

Lafreniere Stays Hot

Alexis Lafreniere concluded the scoring in the third period by finding the back of the net off a one-time pass from Artemi Panarin. His fourth goal of the season and third goal in as many games gave the Blueshirts a commanding 3–0 lead heading into the third period.

Panarin had two assists in the game, giving him seven helpers with 10 points. His point streak is now at seven games.

The Rangers frustrated the Connor McDavid-less Oilers throughout the night, forcing the Oilers to shots from the perimeter and little space to create scoring chances.

The team was more satisfied with this win than their win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, where they felt they didn’t play their best hockey.

Peter Laviolette thought this win over the Oilers was a more complete game from start to finish.

“I thought it was a good effort, much better effort from start to finish,” head coach Peter Laviolette said after the Rangers improved to 5-2-0 on the season. “A lot of guys played really well. Goaltending, Jonathan played really well. I think it was just good to come back and play a game that we were happier with the way we played.” New York Post

Two games remain on the team’s most extended venture away from Madison Square Garden. Saturday night, they visit the Vancouver Canucks, and Monday night, the trip concludes with a visit to play the Winnipeg Jets.

The Rangers won their fifth game of the season. It is the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Blueshirts have had five wins through their first seven games.

On the road, the Blueshirts are 4-1-0, and their eight road points rank tied for first in the NHL.

New York scored on the power play goal for the sixth time in its first seven games. The team’s seven power-play goals rank tied for seventh in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored a combined eight goals in the second period over the last three games. Their 10 second-period goals this season are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

This is the third time in his career that Quick has won his first two starts of a season while allowing one or fewer goals in each (2023-24, 2017-18, 2010-11).

The Rangers have allowed one or fewer goals in each of their first five wins of a season for the third time in franchise history. Others: 2003-04 (5 GP) and 1936-37 (6 GP).

