Rangers’ Artemi Panarin is off to a historic start this season

The New York Rangers are off to a hot start this season with a solid record of 4-2-0. Many of the Rangers’ star players have helped elevate the Blueshirts to the top of Metropolitan, including superstar Artemi Panarin.

Panarin faced much criticism following his disappointing playoff performance last year, but the Bread Man has entered this season with fresh confidence and abilities that fans had never seen from him before. Through six games of the season, Panarin is off to an incredible historic start.

Panarin’s current point streak is among the best in Rangers’ history

Last season, Panarin began the year with a six-game point streak in his fourth season with the Rangers. He’s now managed to repeat that streak this season, as he has amassed eight points in the first six games played thus far.

Per NY Rangers PR, only two other players in Rangers’ history have successfully recorded a point streak of six games or more multiple times. These two former Blueshirts are Andy Bathgate and Rod Gilbert, both Hall of Fame players who have had their jersey numbers retired by the Rangers.

It will be interesting to see just how far Panarin can extend his point streak this season. His streak was capped off at six last year, but Panarin is playing at a level much higher than ever before this year. He is certainly a player to watch tonight when the Rangers take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Peter Laviolette recently praised Panarin’s abilities, and inferred an even higher increase in playing time for the star forward:

“I think that he’s one of those players that when he’s going, you want to get him on the ice more,” Laviolette said of double-shifting Panarin, who leads all Rangers forwards in average ice time at 19 minutes per game. “And so opportunities presented itself to do that. If he’s going and he keeps playing, I’m open to giving him a little bit more ice time.” Peter Laviolette via Mollie Walker of NY Post

Panarin’s scoring abilities can take him to new career highs this season

Panarin’s highest career point total was 96 in the 2021-22 season. He likely would have hit 100 for the first time in his career, but he, unfortunately, had to take a personal leave of absence for a large chunk of the season.

With this new-look Panarin finding success in every game so far, he could very well set a new career high this year. He’s currently on pace for roughly 109 points, and it’s possible that he can soar even higher if he keeps up his stellar play.