New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings Preview 12/10/23

Today, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Los Angeles Kings. The Blueshirts are coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss against the Washington Capitals. The Rangers are on a two-game losing streak. The Los Angeles Kings are coming off a loss against the New York Islanders, which became a heartbreaker after losing in overtime 3-2. Both teams are looking to break their losing streak.

Records

New York Rangers 18-5-1

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this matchup. Since the New York Rangers are the home team, this game will take place in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider-Trocheck-Brodzinski

Panarin-Zibanejad-Lafrenière

Vesey-Bonino-Wheeler

Cuylle-Smith-Pitlick

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

Injuries

New York Rangers Injuries

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On LTIR)

It was expected that Chytil was going to return since he started skating for the Blueshirts in practice. However, Chytil’s concussion recovery has been an issue. Chytil is now on LTIR.

Kaapo Kakko – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Kakko just can’t catch a break this season. He was demoted from the first line to the third line and now he is on LTIR after he suffered that brutal injury in their latest game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Barclay Goodrow – Face – Questionable (Likely Out, but Day To Day)

Goodrow suffered a face injury in the Ottawa Senators game when he took a slapshot from K’Andre Miller. Goodrow has not practiced, so he is someone to keep a close eye on. It is likely to be safe that the Rangers will hold him out tonight, so the plan will be for Riley Nash to take his spot if he truly is out.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Viktor Arvidsson – Back – OUT (On LTIR)

Prediction: Los Angeles Kings 3 – New York Rangers 2 in overtime.

While the New York Rangers are the home team, they are currently in a slump. It also does not help that the Kings are a very talented team that is a lot healthier and has a lot of speed. The Kings will take the W in this game, but they will win in overtime, so at least both teams get a point.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings)

2. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

3. Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.