New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Preview 11/22/23

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Divisional Rivalry game. The Blueshirts lost their last game to the Dallas Stars 6-3. In the case of the Pittsburgh Penguins they recently shutout the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-0 victory.

Records

New York Rangers 12-3-1

Pittsburgh Penguins 9-8-0

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. With the Pittsburgh Penguins being the home team, this game will take place in the PPG Paints Arena, which is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Jonathan Quick

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Chytil is still dealing with his concussion recovery. With the concerns of how that recovery is and the fact that he has not even skated yet, Chytil will obviously not play tonight and he could be a candidate to go on LTIR if he does not get healthier.

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Fox is still on LTIR, so he will obviously not play tonight. It is a good sign that he is finally practicing with the team which is a positive.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Oh boy, this list is going to be a long one because the Penguins have so many injuries right now.

Pierre-Oliver Joseph – Lower Body Injury – OUT (On IR)

John Ludvig – Concussion – OUT (On LTIR)

Rickard Rakell – Upper Body Injury – OUT (On LTIR)

Will Butcher – Undisclosed – OUT (On IR)

Sam Poulin – Lower Body Injury – OUT (Week-To-Week)

Chad Ruhwedel – Lower Body Injury – OUT (Week-to-Week)

Bryan Rust – Lower Body Injury – OUT (Day-To-Day)

Vinnie Hinostroza – Lowe Body Injury – Questionable (Likely To Play)

Matt Nieto – Maintenance – Questionable (Will Be Playing)

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Pittsburgh Penguins 1

The Penguins have an insane amount of injuries, but they have actually been adapting well to it and have been solid. However, they are facing a juggernaut of a Rangers team who will want a strong performance after their embarrassing loss against the Dallas Stars a few days ago. The Rangers should take care of business tonight and strengthen their point lead for the division.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Alexis Lafreniere

2. Vincent Trocheck

3. Erik Gustafsson

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Dallas Stars game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.