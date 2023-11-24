New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers Preview 11/24/23

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in a Divisional Rivalry game. The Blueshirts are on a one-game winning streak after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0. The Philadelphia Flyers are on a one-game losing streak after losing to the New York Islanders 3-2. Both teams are looking to get a win not only for bragging rights but for the potential to get better odds of winning the division.

Records

New York Rangers 13-3-1

Philadelphia Flyers 10-8-1

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the away team in this matchup. With the Philadelphia Flyers being the home team, this game will take place in the Wells Fargo Center, which is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil – Concussion/Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Chytil is still dealing with his concussion recovery. With the concerns of how that recovery is and the fact that he has not even skated yet, Chytil will obviously not play tonight and he could be a candidate to go on LTIR if he does not get healthier.

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Fox is still on LTIR, so he will obviously not play tonight. It is a good sign that he is finally practicing with the team which is a positive.

Philadelphia Flyers

Ryan Ellis – Back – OUT (On IR)

Rasmus Ristolainen – Lower Body – Questionable (Likely a Game Time Decision *Recently Activated from LTIR*)

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Philadelphia Flyers 2 in Overtime

This is an intriguing matchup for both teams. It will be interesting to see if the Flyers will utilize Ristolainen if he officially plays in this game as he has not looked great as a Flyer since they acquired him from the Buffalo Sabers. No matter what, this game should be a close one for both teams, but the Blueshirts will take the win in this matchup, but it will be done in overtime.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. K’Andre Miller

2. Alexis Lafreniere

3. Jacob Trouba

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 1:00 p.m. EST.