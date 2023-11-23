Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 1–0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are back on the right track. The Blueshirts defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 1–0 victory on Wednesday night. There were three main standouts for this game for the Blueshirts.

Mika Zibanejad breaking out of his slump

Mika Zibanejad has been in a bit of a slump in November. However, tonight was a bright spot as he was really productive in this game. He made a key assist on the Lafreniere goal which put the Rangers in a great spot. Zibanejad also did a nice job on defense and was the most impactful player in this game for the Blueshirts in this matchup. While it has not been great, this was a confidence booster for Zibanejad.

Alexis Lafreniere continues his breakout campaign

Alexis Lafreniere was an obvious standout, scoring the only goal of the game with a beautiful backhanded shot in the first period, setting the team off to a strong start. He appears to have significantly benefited from the coaching change in the offseason, finally performing at the level expected of him when he entered the league a few seasons ago. His two-year extension now looks like a real bargain.

Jonathan Quick gives the Rangers a great backup

Remember when there were fears regarding Jonathan Quick entering the NHL Season? Well, those fears are long gone. He reminded the fans of his Los Angeles King days as he was making back-to-back outstanding saves. Quick was so great tonight that he earned his second shutout of the season for the Blueshirts and his 60th career shutout. Quick has been a great addition to the Rangers and a dependable option behind Igor Shesterkin.