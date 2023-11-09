New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild Preview 11/9/23

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Minnesota Wilds. The Rangers are back on track as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3. In the case of the Minnesota Wild, they are on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to get on a three-game winning streak tonight.

Records

New York Rangers 8-2-1

Minnesota Wild 5-5-2

Venue

The New York Rangers will be the home team in this game, which means it will take place at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, which is located in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Wheeler

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Cuylle – Bonino – Kakko

Vesey – Goodrow – Pitlick

Defense:

Miller – Trouba

Lindgren – Gustafsson

Jones – Schneider

Goaltender:

Louis Domingue

With the Rangers being cautious with Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick being injured and being out for this game, the Blueshirts are expected to go with Louis Domingue as the starting goaltender.

Injuries

New York Rangers

Adam Fox – Knee/Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Adam Fox was placed on long-term injury reserved due to the injury that he suffered against the Carolina Hurricanes. With him being on LTIR, he will not play tonight’s game

Filip Chytil – Upper Body – OUT (On IR)

Filip Chytil also suffered an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes. Chytil is going to be out for a bit of time after being placed on injured reserve.

Jonathan Quick – Upper Body – OUT (Day To Day)

It was revealed yesterday that Quick suffered an upper-body injury and was going to be day to day. With the Rangers calling up Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand, Quick is going to be out for tonight and probably longer depending on how he will heal.

Igor Shesterkin – Upper Body – OUT (Day To Day)

Shesterkin was supposed to come back a few games ago, but the Rangers are being cautious with his injury. Since he was not active at practice earlier in the morning as well, it looks like Shesterkin will be out tonight’s game.

Minnesota Wild

Alex Goligoski – Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Goligoski is still on Long Term Injured Reserved (LTIR). He will not be playing in tonight’s game as a result.

Jared Spurgeon – Lower Body – OUT (On LTIR)

Spurgeon suffered this injury in the preseason and was originally going to be week to week with this injury. However he was placed on Long Term IR, so Spurgeron will not play in tonight’s game as a result.

Caedan Bankier – Undisclosed Injury – OUT (On IR)

While it is unclear how and where he got injured, he has not been seen on the ice since earlier October. The Wild have placed Bankier on IR, so he will not be playing tonight.

Frederick Gaudreau – Upper Body – Questionable (Likely a Game Time Decision)

Gaudreau has missed the past few games due to an upper-body issue. He was originally expected back against the Rangers in their first matchup, but as a precaution, the Wild want to ensure he is healthy and ready to go. While he is still Day to Day, he will likely be a game-time decision.

Prediction: Minnesota Wild 6 – New York Rangers 2

With the troubles the Rangers have in net it is tough to not choose the opposing side. Plus the Minnesota Wild are a very underrated team in the NHL and while they are the away team, should take advantage of the Rangers issues at net. Panarin’s point streak will likely continue in tonight’s game as well.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)

2. Matts Zuccarello (Minnesota Wild)

3. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.